This 4K Google TV box hasn't even been announced yet, but we've already got reviews

TL;DR Some reviewers online have received or bought Walmart’s Onn 4K Plus TV box.

The unreleased TV box features an updated processor, more storage, and faster Wi-Fi compared to the standard Onn 4K model.

The device might cost $20 when it finally goes on sale.

The Walmart-affiliated Onn brand has become a major name in the Android TV space in recent years thanks to its affordable pricing and solid quality. There’s a good variety of Onn TV boxes to choose from, but it looks like an unreleased model has landed in the hands of reviewers.

Members of the Home Testers Club have been posting reviews and images of the Onn 4K Plus TV box since early March (spotted via r/androidtv). This website allows users to receive free products in exchange for reviews and feedback, and most of the device’s reviews indeed indicate that it was received for free. However, some reviewers said they paid for the TV box, suggesting that it’s on sale in some capacity. We weren’t able to spot it on Walmart’s website, though.

Nevertheless, images posted by these users show the device’s specs and features. The Onn 4K Plus is said to have a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU, Mali-G310 MC2 graphics, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support. By contrast, the standard Onn 4K box features an older processor (quad-core Cortex-A53, Mali-G31 MC2), the same amount of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 5.

We also get a look at the box and TV remote. The remote features at least five app-specific shortcut buttons, as well as the expected back, home, and Google Assistant keys. Meanwhile, other images confirm that the device is powered via a USB-C port. That would be a welcome change from the vanilla model’s micro-USB connector.

There’s no official word on the product’s release date or pricing just yet, although one reviewer noted that they bought the product for $20. So you might want to wait for this device if you’re in the market for a cheap Android TV box. The news also comes months after we first saw rumors about an Onn 4K Plus model.

