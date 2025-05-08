This 4K Google TV box could take the market by storm with its incredibly affordable price

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Walmart has officially listed its upcoming Onn 4K Plus Google TV streaming box.

The listing reveals its specifications, including a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

It also confirms that the streaming box will retail for just $29.88.

Walmart is gearing up to launch a new Google TV box as part of its Onn brand. Reviews about the unreleased Onn 4K Plus TV box recently surfaced online, highlighting its specifications and features. Shortly thereafter, the TV box appeared briefly in an official website listing. However, Walmart quickly took it down before we could learn all of the device’s details. The listing is now back online, revealing the TV box’s retail price and pointing towards an impending launch.

The Onn 4K Plus listing (via 9to5Google) confirms some of the details we saw in the early reviews last month. It showcases the streaming box’s compact design and white remote with five app-specific shortcuts. We also get a look at its specifications, including a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Most importantly, the listing reveals that the Onen 4K Plus will retail for just $29.88.

As for features, the listing confirms that the Onn 4K Plus streaming box will offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, a voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant support, and support for the Google Home panel for smart home device controls.

By offering these features for under $30, the Onn 4K Plus could end up as one of the best affordable Google TV streaming boxes on the market. We’ll confirm if that’s the case when we get our hands on the device, which could happen soon now that Walmart has officially listed it on its website.

