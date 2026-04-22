OnePlus Watch 4 makes a surprise debut with a major software upgrade

TL;DR OnePlus has soft-launched the Watch 4 on its website, confirming a titanium alloy build and a 47mm LTPO OLED display capable of 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The OnePlus Watch 4 debuts with Oxygen OS Watch 8, based on Wear OS 6, and features Gemini integration out of the box.

The Watch 4 retains the Snapdragon W5 processor and 32GB storage from previous models but has an improved IP69 rating and a slightly lower weight.

The Wear OS smartwatch market could always use more competition, and despite its recent troubles, OnePlus appears to be gearing up for a global launch of the OnePlus Watch 4. Retail boxes for the smartwatch were spotted last week, and now OnePlus has officially soft-launched the Watch 4, confirming all its specifications and design.

OnePlus Watch 4 specifications and features The product page for the OnePlus Watch 4 is already live on OnePlus’s website, revealing almost everything about the smartwatch except its pricing and availability.

The OnePlus Watch 4’s titanium alloy case measures 47.4mm × 47.4mm × 11mm, and the watch weighs about 43g without its straps. There’s a 466 x 466 pixel LTPO OLED display with Sapphire Crystal cover glass for protection and a 310 ppi pixel density. Users will get 600 nits of maximum brightness, but peak brightness in sports mode under strong sunlight can reach 3,000 nits.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The spec sheet confirms that the OnePlus Watch 4 comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 process and BES 2800 co-processor as the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 3 before it — there’s sadly no upgrade to Snapdragon Wear Elite here. The Watch 4 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a 646mAh battery on board that promises three days of battery life under heavy use and up to 16 days in power save mode.

Other tidbits on the Watch 4 include Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band L1+L5 GNSS, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, and NFC, but explicitly no eSIM support. For protection, we have 5ATM, IP69, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

Perhaps the most surprising upgrade here is that the OnePlus Watch 4 comes with Oxygen OS Watch 8 with Wear OS 6.0 (based on Android 16) out of the box. The Wear OS 6 update for the OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 2 is promised for this year, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see it on the latest product. We hope the older watches also get the update soon, since all three generations of watches share the same processor. Gemini is also present out of the box.

OnePlus Watch 4 pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch 4 will be available in two colors: Evergreen Titanium and Midnight Titanium. Pricing and availability remain unknown, though, so we’ll have to wait for OnePlus to make a full announcement on this soon.

For what it’s worth, the OnePlus Watch 4 looks very similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 3. Key changes are a slightly lower weight and an IP69 rating. Given that the rest of the watch is the same, we’re hoping OnePlus sticks to a similar $350 price tag as its predecessor.

Follow