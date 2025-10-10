Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus responds: Here's when your OnePlus Watch 3 and 2 will get Wear OS 6
34 minutes ago
- OnePlus missed its Q3 2025 deadline for updating the Watch 2 to Wear OS 5.
- In a statement provided to us, the company has confirmed that the delayed Wear OS 5 update is coming soon to the OnePlus Watch 2.
- Wear OS 6 is also promised for the Watch 3 and Watch 2, and will arrive in 2026.
OnePlus promised that the OnePlus Watch 2 would receive its Wear OS 5 update in Q3 2025, but the company clearly missed that deadline. There has also been no word from the company on when the newer OnePlus Watch 3 will receive its Wear OS 6 update. Until now, that is, as we finally know when OnePlus smartwatches will be receiving their next Wear OS updates.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
On the topic of Wear OS updates on OnePlus watches, a OnePlus spokesperson has shared with us at Android Authority the following statement:
Wear OS 5 will be coming to OnePlus Watch 2 in the near future, with Wear OS 6 expected to follow for both OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 3 in 2026.
The statement suggests that the Wear OS 5 update is just around the corner for the OnePlus Watch 2. Unfortunately, the Wear OS 6 update timeline is quite broad, not to mention a bit out in the future. Ideally, we would have loved to see Wear OS 6 arrive in early 2026 for the newer Watch 3, but we’ll be cautiously optimistic given the delay in the Watch 2’s Wear OS 5 update.
The company also mentioned that it continues to work on software updates for all of its supported products.
Addressing the delayed security updates on the Watch 2, OnePlus assured that it is still committed to delivering quarterly security updates. This one has been delayed because of the impending Wear OS 5 update. The company is sorry for the delay on this update, but hopes that people will understand once they receive the new update.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.