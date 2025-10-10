OnePlus responds: Here's when your OnePlus Watch 3 and 2 will get Wear OS 6

OnePlus promised that the OnePlus Watch 2 would receive its Wear OS 5 update in Q3 2025 , but the company clearly missed that deadline . There has also been no word from the company on when the newer OnePlus Watch 3 will receive its Wear OS 6 update. Until now, that is, as we finally know when OnePlus smartwatches will be receiving their next Wear OS updates.

On the topic of Wear OS updates on OnePlus watches, a OnePlus spokesperson has shared with us at Android Authority the following statement:

Wear OS 5 will be coming to OnePlus Watch 2 in the near future, with Wear OS 6 expected to follow for both OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Watch 3 in 2026.

The statement suggests that the Wear OS 5 update is just around the corner for the OnePlus Watch 2. Unfortunately, the Wear OS 6 update timeline is quite broad, not to mention a bit out in the future. Ideally, we would have loved to see Wear OS 6 arrive in early 2026 for the newer Watch 3, but we’ll be cautiously optimistic given the delay in the Watch 2’s Wear OS 5 update.