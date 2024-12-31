Exclusive: OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and OPPO’s rebranded versions in the works

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is making a Pro version of its flagship Wear OS smartwatch this year.

We’ve spotted the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro moniker in the OHealth app.

We can also confirm that OPPO will release rebranded versions of the OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro as part of its Watch X2 lineup.

OnePlus is getting ready to launch a new flagship Wear OS smartwatch in the form of the OnePlus Watch 3, successor to last year’s robust OnePlus Watch 2. We’ve already seen multiple leaks offering up information on the OnePlus Watch 3’s design and specs. The wearable is expected to feature a rotary dial, an updated heart rate sensor with ECG measuring capabilities, smaller bezels, and a bigger battery. We can now confirm that OnePlus is also making a Pro version of the OnePlus Watch 3.

We’ve spotted evidence confirming the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro moniker while digging through the OHealth app — the official companion app for OPPO and OnePlus smartwatches.

The OnePlus Watch 3 Pro appears with model number WWE251 alongside the standard OnePlus Watch 3 in the OHealth app’s code. The same model number was also previously spotted on the FCC database.

Interestingly, it looks like OPPO is also planning to release rebranded versions of the OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Last year, OPPO launched the Watch X as a rebranded variant of the OnePlus Watch 2. The code we found shows that this year, OPPO is planning to launch the Watch X2 series, which includes a standard OPPO Watch X2, an OPPO Watch X2 (46mm), and an OPPO Watch X2 Pro. All three OPPO smartwatches have the same model code as the OnePlus Watch 3, confirming they are rebrands.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro and the corresponding OPPO Watch X Pro. What we do know from the code is that the OnePlus Watch 3 could come in a single black color variant.

