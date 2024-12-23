OnePlus Watch 3 leaked render and features point to a solid Android watch upgrade

TL;DR The OnePlus Watch 3 is rumored to have a rotary dial, an updated HR sensor with ECG, and smaller bezels.

It could also come with the Snapdragon W5 processor, Wear OS and RTOS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a battery exceeding 500mAh.

The watch may have LTE capabilities and updated health features, but some of these features could be limited to China.

OnePlus released a great Android smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, which adopts a dual-chip architecture to deliver Wear OS with excellent battery life. The company has not yet spoken about a successor to this piece of tech, but we’re seeing more and more leaks pointing in this direction. Now, we have fresh leaks for the OnePlus Watch 3 that confirm a fair few upgrades for the upcoming smartwatch.

Leaker Yogesh Brar is giving us our first look at the OnePlus Watch 3, with a render showing off a watch that looks fairly similar to the outgoing OnePlus Watch 2.

As Yogesh mentions, the OnePlus Watch 3 is said to have a rotary dial to navigate the UI, although the render doesn’t make this obvious. The OnePlus Watch 2 did have a rotating crown button, but its rotation was merely cosmetic and did nothing. It’s possible that Yogesh is referring to the rotating crown button, which could gain some UI navigation capabilities.

Further, the Watch 3 is said to have an updated HR sensor that will bring ECG functionality, though the availability of the ECG feature could be subject to local regulations. It is also said to come with smaller bezels than its predecessor, come with the Snapdragon W5 processor (presumably Gen 1), and will run the Wear OS and RTOS combination once again.

A report from Smartprix suggests that the OnePlus Watch 3 could have 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a battery size exceeding 500mAh. The cherry on top could be the smartwatch’s LTE capabilities, though the report says this could be limited to China.

Leaker MlgmXyysd leaked some more details. According to them, the OnePlus Watch 3 for global markets will come with the model number OPWWE251, which is similar to the expected OPPO Watch X2 for global markets with the model number OWWE251, indicating that the company could be rebranding the wearable. Further, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to come in Black and Green colors.

The Power Saver mode is also said to support standalone network capability through eSIM support. There’s also said to be a new animation for switching between Smart mode and Power Saver mode. Health feature upgrades include a menstrual cycle tracker, trip guard, and short video control.

Further, this leak also reiterates that new features for the “flagship” variant include wrist temperature measurement, 60-second checkup, ECG, and Health Research (Blood Pressure, Vascular Health, Heart Rate Variability); however, some of these health features may only be supported in China.

Either way, it’s clear that OnePlus is working on the OnePlus Watch 3. Leaks suggest it is coming anywhere between early next year to Q2 2025. We’ll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming smartwatch.

