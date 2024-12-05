OnePlus Watch 3 hardware could make these two moves in the right direction

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new OnePlus smartwatch has appeared on the FCC’s certification database.

The smartwatch could be the successor to the OnePlus Watch 2.

The battery on this new device is bigger than the OnePlus Watch 2’s battery.

Rumors about the successor to the OnePlus Watch 2 have just started rolling. Late last month, a leak suggested that OnePlus could be getting ready to launch the third-generation smartwatch soon. A new OnePlus smartwatch has now stopped by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), possibly supporting the earlier leak that a OnePlus Watch 3 launch could be imminent.

As spotted by 91mobiles, a new smartwatch has appeared on the FCC’s certification database. The name of the device isn’t revealed, but we see the model number is OPWWE251. For comparison, the global variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 had the model number OPWWE231. It’s believed that this new device could be the OnePlus Watch 3.

The listing does not reveal many details, but we know the device measures 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75mm. This is slightly smaller than the dimensions of the OnePlus Watch 2, which are 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm. It’s also said the smartwatch supports NFC, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

One of the specs mentioned, however, stands out from the rest — the battery. OnePlus is upgrading the battery from 500mAh to 648mAh. The OnePlus Watch 2 already has excellent battery life, but it seems the next model could last even longer.

It’s still unknown when the company plans to launch this new device. However, it seems like it could be sooner than later.

