Get the stainless steel OnePlus Watch 2 for aluminum Watch 2R prices

The Android smartwatch scene isn’t what it once was, and while we’re always happy to see new models like the Galaxy Watch 7 launching, sometimes it really feels like it’s just Samsung vs Google. That’s one of the reasons we’ve been so interested as OnePlus expanded into wearables, offering some fresh competition for the title of best smartwatch. Earlier this year, we got to check out the OnePlus Watch 2, the company’s first Wear OS model, and while it was a solid deal then, it’s an even better one now.

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2024, the OnePlus Watch 2 is on a big discount exclusive to Prime members, selling for just $210 — down 30% from the regular $300. That’s even less than the $230 at which the brand-new OnePlus Watch 2R just launched .

If you’re wondering why you’re not even seeing that very, very low price, this deal is only visible if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime. And between limited-access deals like this, to say nothing of bonuses like Prime Video, maybe it’s time to think about at least checking out a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a good smartwatch option if endurance really matters to you. For one, it’s got a big 500mAh battery, compared to the measly 300mAh you’d get from something like a Pixel Watch. And while this is the first OnePlus model with full-blown Wear OS, it also features a dual-platform architecture that lets you switch operation to a lower power OS to stretch that battery even further.

Sure, it’s a little bigger on the wrist, as smartwatches go, but honestly, some people are really into that (and room for that big battery has to come from somewhere). Between the robust build, multi-day battery life, and now this new, very attractive discount, the OnePlus Watch 2 might just make a really great first smartwatch for someone who’s long been curious what the whole fuss is about. Pick one up today at Amazon.

