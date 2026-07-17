OnePlus reveals more changes for US users following exit announcement

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that its North American Community website will permanently shut down on August 16, 2026.

The company is urging users to manually save any posts, photos, or guides before then.

Eligible OnePlus phones will be able to voluntarily switch to ColorOS 17, and users will also have the option to roll back to OxygenOS later.

OnePlus has shared more details about its headline-grabbing exit from North America and Europe.

Specifically in the US, the company has confirmed that its regional Community platform will be shutting down next month. It has also revealed a few additional software changes that weren’t mentioned during a media briefing we previously attended.

In a post published on its US Community forum, OnePlus reiterated that it will stop launching new products in the US and Canada as part of its broader global strategy. However, the biggest new announcements concern its online community and future software plans.

Say goodbye to the OnePlus Community OnePlus has confirmed that the communityus.oneplus.com website and app will permanently close on August 16, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Until then, members can continue accessing the forum to revisit discussions and download any content they want to keep. After the shutdown, posts, comments, photos, guides, tutorials, and other community contributions will no longer be publicly accessible.

The company is urging users to manually save anything they want to preserve before the deadline, as it won’t migrate community content elsewhere.

Rather than maintaining a dedicated North American forum, OnePlus says it’s launching a new global Discord server where users from around the world can continue discussions and stay connected.

The invite link will be shared in the coming days. However, OnePlus notes that the Discord server is meant only as a community space and won’t serve as an official customer support channel.

Users can roll back from ColorOS Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed that ColorOS would become the future software platform for its phones and that eligible devices would be able to update to ColorOS 17 once it’s released.

The new FAQ answers an important question that was left unanswered. We now know that existing OnePlus users on OxygenOS won’t be forced to switch to ColorOS. The update will be optional for eligible devices.

More importantly, OnePlus also says users who do install ColorOS will be able to roll back to OxygenOS if they aren’t satisfied. The company hasn’t shared how the rollback process will work or which OxygenOS versions will be available, saying those details will be announced later.

Meanwhile, older OnePlus phones that aren’t eligible for the ColorOS 17 upgrade will continue receiving software maintenance under the existing roadmap.

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