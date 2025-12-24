Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
New photos show upcoming OnePlus Turbo in the flesh
2 hours ago
- The OnePlus Turbo is an upcoming midrange phone with an unusually large battery.
- New photos of the phone have surfaced, showing what looks like a plastic back in a blue-green colorway.
- An official reveal is expected in early 2026. The phone may not end up being released in the US.
We heard that OnePlus was prepping a new line of phones to be sold under the name Turbo earlier this month. A little later, leaks indicated that the a new OnePlus phone — potentially the first OnePlus Turbo — was being developed under the codename Volkswagen, and that it’ll come with an enormous 9,000 mAh battery. Now, courtesy of a new leak, we’ve seen what appear to be live images of the forthcoming OnePlus Turbo.
Android Headlines has published live images of an unreleased OnePlus device that it says is the Turbo. It looks like a standard-issue midrange Android phone, with flat edges and a glossy back that appears to be made of plastic. The model Android Authority shows off is shown in a bluish green color.
According to the report, the Turbo will indeed come with a giant 9,000 mAh battery and very fast 80-watt wired charging. It’ll also reportedly have a 6.8-inch, 144Hz display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with eight gigs of RAM.
Android Headlines says the OnePlus Turbo could be launched outside of China as a OnePlus Nord-branded phone, which could mean that we won’t be getting this one in the US; the report points out that none of OnePlus’s Nord phones have made it stateside in recent years.
The OnePlus Turbo may be planned for an early spring release, potentially with a full reveal at (or at least during) this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. You can see the phone from even more angles over at Android Headlines.
