New photos show upcoming OnePlus Turbo in the flesh

We heard that OnePlus was prepping a new line of phones to be sold under the name Turbo earlier this month. A little later, leaks indicated that the a new OnePlus phone — potentially the first OnePlus Turbo — was being developed under the codename Volkswagen, and that it’ll come with an enormous 9,000 mAh battery. Now, courtesy of a new leak, we’ve seen what appear to be live images of the forthcoming OnePlus Turbo.

Android Headlines has published live images of an unreleased OnePlus device that it says is the Turbo. It looks like a standard-issue midrange Android phone, with flat edges and a glossy back that appears to be made of plastic. The model Android Authority shows off is shown in a bluish green color.