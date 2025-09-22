Here’s what OnePlus told us about HeyTap’s US shutdown

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR HeyTap will stop US account services on September 28, raising concerns about OnePlus apps.

OnePlus says US accounts are moving to a new platform, with “historical contributions” set to be preserved.

Support staff also indicated OHealth and OnePlus account services should not be affected.

If you own a OnePlus Watch or OnePlus earbuds, you might have seen a confusing email recently. It came from HeyTap, the Oppo-linked company that develops and supports the OHealth and HeyMelody apps. The email said US account services are shutting down on September 28.

That naturally raised a few eyebrows. These apps handle things like syncing health data to pushing firmware updates, so if HeyTap is walking away from US accounts, what happens to the OnePlus app data next? Some Watch owners on Reddit worried they’d be cut off from their health metrics. Others assumed there would be a plan, and this would have little impact on the apps themselves.

We reached out to OnePlus about it. Here’s the statement a spokesperson gave us: “As part of our ongoing business-optimization efforts, all OnePlus US user accounts and community content will move to a new, US-hosted platform starting September 26. Global users will continue on community.oneplus.com; existing US members will receive direct instructions to migrate and keep their historical contributions. This announcement was made last week on our community forum here .” On the forum post that statement directs to, OnePlus clarifies that US accounts are being migrated to a new local platform starting September 26, complete with its own community app. Combined with the statement above, the key line for us on that page was “All your content remains tied to your OnePlus Account and will be preserved regardless of which platform you choose.”

So, is that a guarantee that your OHealth data and HeyMelody settings are safe? The company doesn’t spell it out in black and white, but the idea seems to be that the entire account itself is moving, not disappearing. If your health stats and device connections are tied to your OnePlus account, they should stay with you after the switch.

Our interpretation appears somewhat backed up by OnePlus US customer support, which told one Reddit user that HeyTap’s discontinuation “won’t affect any OnePlus applications like OHealth or OnePlus account.” It certainly seems that comms could have been handled better in this situation, but it looks like there’s no need to panic.

