OnePlus Pad 2 detailed specifications leaked ahead of imminent launch

TL;DR Detailed specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 have leaked online.

As previously rumored, the OnePlus Pad 2 is essentially the OnePlus Pad Pro from China.

The tablet will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a bigger 12.1-inch LCD panel.

The OnePlus Pad is still one of the top Android tablets out there, but we’ve been eagerly waiting for its successor, the OnePlus Pad 2. Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed that it would be launching a new tablet on July 16, and now we’ve got the inside scoop on what to expect.

Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal has now provided detailed specifications for the OnePlus Pad 2 on X/Twitter. According to Agarwal, the global version of the OnePlus Pad 2 will essentially be a rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro, which was recently launched in China. Here’s what we can expect from the OnePlus Pad 2: Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Display size: 12.1-inch (3000 x 2120 pixels)

Display technology: 144Hz IPS LCD with Dolby Vision & 900-nits peak brightness

Memory & Storage: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB options

Audio: 6 speakers

Battery: 9,510mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging

Cameras: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera The big news here is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a huge leap from the MediaTek Dimensity chip in the original OnePlus Pad. OnePlus is already calling this the ‘most powerful Android tablet,’ a claim that holds up for now, as no other Android tablet currently features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Physically, the OnePlus Pad 2 isn’t changing much from the original. It’s got the same battery capacity, charging speed, and camera setups. The display size seems to have grown from 11.6 inches to 12.1 inches, likely achieved by reducing the bezel size.

However, the display panel is reportedly staying an IPS LCD despite some hopes for an OLED upgrade. Nevertheless, the OnePlus Pad’s LCD panel was well-regarded for its quality, and the Pad 2 is likely to deliver a similar visual experience.

While US pricing and availability details are yet to be confirmed, we expect the OnePlus Pad 2 to be available in the US shortly after its global unveiling. The original OnePlus Pad debuted at just under $500, and it’s reasonable to anticipate a similar price point for its successor.

According to Agarwal, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus pen, Smart Keyboard, and Folio Case alongside the OnePlus Pad 2 in India, and all of these accessories should come to the US as well.

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 16 will showcase several other products, including the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R. We’re not sure yet which of these will hit US shelves, but let’s hope we get them all.

