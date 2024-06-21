This could be our first look at the OnePlus Pad 2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is launching the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, which could come to the US as the OnePlus Pad 2.

The tablet looks similar to its predecessor but is expected to be the first Android tablet to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus is also launching a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 in China.

OnePlus’ first attempt at an Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad, was a hit thanks to its excellent balance of price and performance. But over a year has passed since its release, and everyone’s been itching to know what’s next. Well, it looks like OnePlus might have just given us a clue.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, marking the brand’s first tablet release in the Chinese market. We can safely assume that this new tablet, or a variant of it, will also make its way to the US, possibly under the name OnePlus Pad 2.

As translated from Chinese, OnePlus is calling the Pad Pro ‘the most powerful Android tablet,’ strongly suggesting that it will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This would be a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 9000 chip found in the original OnePlus Pad and would make it the first Android tablet to feature the 8 Gen 3 chip.

The official teaser image also reveals a glimpse of a new keyboard cover accessory, complete with a laptop-style touchpad. We can also see a new black-colored stylus pen along with the tablet.

While we don’t have confirmation of any other specs so far, leaker Digital Chat Station has shared real-life images of the alleged OnePlus Pad Pro, which indicate that the tablet might not differ much physically from the original OnePlus Pad.

Unfortunately, it appears that the screen will still be an LCD panel. While the original OnePlus Pad’s LCD was impressive for its price, boasting Dolby Vision support and a 144Hz refresh rate, an OLED display is generally preferred for the ultimate multimedia experience.

Nevertheless, we can expect OnePlus to continue its tradition of competitive pricing for the OnePlus Pad Pro (or Pad 2) if and when it launches in the US. The price is expected to be higher than the original OnePlus Pad($399.99 at Amazon), but if OnePlus can undercut the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, it could have another winning tablet on its hands.

A new OnePlus Watch 2?

Alongside the OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus also confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 in China. From the image, it seems like this watch would be slightly different in terms of physical design compared to the OnePlus Watch 2 that’s available in the US.

This could be the alleged OnePlus Watch 3 that has been surfacing online in recent weeks. However, since the OnePlus Watch 2 launched just a few months ago, it’s uncertain whether OnePlus will release a new version in the US so soon.

These product launches, including the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, are scheduled for June 27. The Ace 3 Pro is set to debut with the innovative Glacier Battery technology, promising significant improvements in battery performance and efficiency.

