Don't expect the OnePlus Open 2 to launch before this date

TL;DR The OPPO Find N5, which will likely be the OnePlus Open 2 outside China, will reportedly launch after the Chinese New Year.

That means you shouldn’t expect a launch before January 29, 2025.

The claim comes after another leaker said the Find N5 will launch in Q1 2025.

The OnePlus Open was one of the best foldable phones of 2023, but we didn’t see a sequel this year. We’re expecting the OnePlus Open 2 to launch in 2025, but what about a release window?

Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu claims that the OPPO Find N5, which is expected to be the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets, will launch after the Chinese New Year. In other words, you shouldn’t expect either the Find N5 or the Open 2 to launch before January 29.

The tipster nevertheless suggests that the device’s launch window would allow consumers to buy and use a Snapdragon 8 Elite foldable phone as soon as possible. That means you might not have to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you want a foldable with the latest and greatest silicon.

Otherwise, the leaker says the phone will feature a triple rear camera system with a periscope camera, an alert slider, wireless charging, a thinner and lighter design, and a 2K display. The tipster also mentions leather and glass materials, but it’s unclear if these are separate choices (i.e. leather variant or glass variant).

This release claim nonetheless comes a few months after another leaker asserted that the Find N5 would launch in Q1 2025. So, it’s certainly looking more likely that an early 2025 release is on the cards. This wouldn’t be the company’s only prominent release in Q1 next year, as the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will launch globally on January 7.

