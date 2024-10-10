A new leak may have just tipped OnePlus Open 2 launch window

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The OPPO Find N5, which is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2, will apparently launch in Q1 2025.

A leaker also claimed that OPPO tested the Find X8 Ultra’s camera system on the new foldable before switching to the old setup.

The OnePlus Open was one of the best foldable phones of 2023, offering a reduced crease, great cameras, and some slick software. We’ve already heard rumors about the sequel’s launch window, and a leaker may have now corroborated these claims.

Tipster Rodent950 has claimed on Twitter that the OPPO Find N5 will only launch in Q1 2025. The OPPO Find N3 launched in global markets as the OnePlus Open, so we’re expecting the Find N5 to be called the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. That means a Q1 2025 launch window for the Find N5 could apply to the OnePlus Open 2 as well.

The leaker also claimed that OPPO tested the Find X8 Ultra’s quad-camera system on the Find N5 but decided to stick with the current triple-camera setup. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the OnePlus Open offered a great camera system for a foldable, with the headline addition of a 64MP 3x periscope camera. We’re also guessing that switching to the Find X8 Ultra’s quad shooter setup would’ve significantly increased the size and thickness of the camera housing. Still, those expecting camera hardware on par with the best conventional camera phones might be a little disappointed.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a 2025 launch window for the Find N5 and Open 2, either. So, it’s certainly looking more likely that a release is on the cards for next year.

We’ve also heard plenty of other OPPO Find N5 (and, therefore, OnePlus Open 2) leaks in the last few months. Some of the more notable leaks point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a sub-10mm thickness, a 50MP main camera, an alert slider, and water resistance.

