OnePlus might have cancelled two eagerly anticipated flagships

TL;DR A noted leaker has claimed that the OnePlus Open 2 foldable phone has been canceled.

This phone would’ve been the long-awaited sequel to 2023’s OnePlus Open.

There’s also a “90% chance” that the OnePlus 15s will be canceled.

The OnePlus Open is the brand’s first and only foldable phone to date, but it’s been more than two years since its release. We’ve been hoping for a OnePlus Open 2, but it looks like OnePlus has other ideas.

Leaker Yogesh Brar claimed on Twitter that OnePlus has canceled the OnePlus Open 2. This would be disappointing news if confirmed, and means global users would be deprived of what could be a high-quality foldable.

It’s worth noting that the original OnePlus Open was largely a rebranded OPPO Find N3, so we expected the OnePlus Open 2 to be based on the rumored OPPO Find N6 foldable. Leaks suggest that the upcoming OPPO device could have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 6.62-inch cover screen, an 8.12-inch folding screen, and a 6,000mAh battery. It’s also believed this phone could come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP tele lens.

This OnePlus Open 2 rumor also comes as 2026 is expected to be a significant year for foldables. Apple is tipped to finally release a foldable iPhone this year, while several brands are expected to launch wider book-style foldables in line with the iPhone Fold’s anticipated dimensions. Motorola will also launch the Razr Fold later this year, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is scheduled to arrive in the US soon.

Otherwise, Brar noted in a follow-up comment that there’s a “90% chance” the OnePlus 15s could also be canceled. This phone is expected to launch in China with the OnePlus 15T moniker. Leaks point to a phone with a 6.3-inch 165Hz screen, a 7,000mAh to 7,500mAh battery, and a 50MP telephoto camera. That means global users could be deprived of an intriguing pocket-friendly phone.

