OnePlus 15T spec leak reveals a gigantic battery for a compact phone

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the OnePlus 15T could have a 7,500mAh battery.

The phone is also tipped to have a 6.3-inch 165Hz screen, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP tele camera.

The OnePlus 13S/13T had a very limited release, but we hope the new phone is widely available.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13T in China last year, which was known as the OnePlus 13s in India. This was a pocket-friendly phone with flagship performance and a big battery. Now, a prominent leaker has revealed apparent details for the OnePlus 15T.

Leaker Digital Chat Station posted purported OnePlus 15T specs on Weibo. For one, the device is said to have a flat 6.3-inch 165Hz screen (1.5K resolution). This screen size would be roughly on par with the OnePlus 13T/13S while offering a higher refresh rate.

Another eye-catching claim is that the OnePlus 15T could have a 7,000 to 7,500mAh battery. This would be a huge battery capacity for such a relatively compact phone. This would match and potentially beat the Xiaomi 17, which has a 6.3-inch screen and a 7,000mAh battery. It would also be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13T’s already large 6,260mAh battery.

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station adds that the phone will have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, a metal frame, and a 50MP JN5 telephoto lens. The latter would be on par with the OnePlus 13s’s 2x telephoto camera, but there’s no word on the new phone’s native zoom factor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen apparently leaked OnePlus 15T specs. Another Weibo tipster claimed in October that the phone would have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6.3-inch display, a ~7,000mAh battery, and a metal frame.

In any event, the OnePlus 13S/13T was restricted to China and India. That means I’m not very optimistic about the OnePlus 15T receiving a wide launch, but I hope the company proves me wrong.

