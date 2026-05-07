This latest OnePlus phone could finally kill your battery anxiety

TL;DR OnePlus Nord CE6 is all about battery life, with an 8,000mAh cell and 80W charging that could stretch close to 2.5 days on lighter use.

It comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display, but skips HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which feels like a noticeable cut.

You get strong durability and long software support via OxygenOS 16, but compromises show up elsewhere, especially in the basic camera setup and missing features like NFC and eSIM.

For a company that’s supposedly going through a rough patch, OnePlus isn’t acting like it. If anything, it’s pushing hardware harder than ever. Just weeks after rolling out the OnePlus Nord 6, the brand is back with the OnePlus Nord CE6. If there’s a direction here, it’s hard to miss — battery life is clearly at the center of it all.

The Nord CE6 packs an 8,000mAh cell, which is still massive by mainstream standards. It’s paired with 80W fast charging, and OnePlus is confidently pitching 2.5 days of battery life. That might sound like typical marketing, but based on how the Nord 6 performs in real-world use, it doesn’t feel unrealistic.

Performance-wise, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, along with a touch reflex chip. OnePlus is claiming 144fps gameplay, which sounds ambitious. Whether it consistently hits that number is another question, but the phone is meant to feel fast and very responsive.

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On the front, the Nord CE6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. In everyday use, it adjusts its refresh rate between lower and higher settings depending on what you’re doing, so it’s not running at full tilt all the time. The phone does come with a compromise — there’s no HDR10+ or Dolby Vision here, which feels a bit out of place when the rest of the display experience is otherwise quite solid.

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

In terms of design, the Nord CE6 sticks pretty close to what we’ve already seen on the Nord 6, which honestly works in its favor. Even with that huge battery inside, it comes in at 8.5mm thick and weighs 215 grams.

OnePlus really goes all in is durability — you’re getting IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K ratings, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

The camera setup is more grounded. There’s a 50MP main sensor, paired with a basic 2MP secondary lens. On the front, a 32MP autofocus camera stands out, since autofocus is still uncommon in this segment. Overall, this isn’t a camera-focused phone, and it leans more toward reliability than standout performance.

On the software side, the Nord CE6 ships with OxygenOS 16, layered with AI features that OnePlus continues to expand. The company is promising four Android updates and six years of security patches, which is a strong commitment for this price range. However, there are a couple of omissions worth noting — there’s no NFC and eSIM support.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 is launching in India first, starting at Rs. 29,999 (~ $320). A US debut seems unlikely, though. The Nord CE lineup has rarely made its way stateside, and with OnePlus still somewhat uncertain in that market, this one will probably stay out of reach. So at this price, OnePlus seems quite comfortable leaning on one big strength, counting on that marathon battery life to distract from the corners it has cut elsewhere.

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