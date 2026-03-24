OnePlus Nord 6 launch date revealed alongside its enormous 9,000mAh battery, other specs

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its next sub-flagship, the OnePlus Nord 6.

The Nord 6 is OnePlus’ first global phone with a massive 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus has also revealed the phone’s design, including three color options.

The OnePlus Nord 6 has been leaking for several weeks, and the company recently teased its arrival with a highly indicative post on X. Now, OnePlus India has revealed additional details about the Nord 6, confirming its massive 9,000mAh battery and making it OnePlus’ first globally available device to feature such a large battery pack.

In addition to the battery, OnePlus is also highlighting other features and specifications. That includes a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 at the helm, which, OnePlus says, is capable of running several high-intensity games at 165 fps. That figure also confirms the presence of a 165Hz display, in line with the superior OnePlus 15 and the 15R launched around the end of last year. The size of the display has not been revealed yet.

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In addition to the Snapdragon 8 series chipset, the OnePlus Nord 6 follows the footsteps of the OnePlus 15 and 15R, featuring two specialized chips: one to ensure faster touch response for more engaging gaming and another “G2” chip for more Wi-Fi connections in spaces with low signal strength. These are part of OnePlus’ “Tri-Chip” architecture.

Along with these specifications, OnePlus is also showcasing the Nord 6’s design. The square camera bump looks inspired by the flagship OnePlus 15 with three visible cutouts. While two of these look like actual camera sensors, the third is likely an IR scanner integrated into the camera bump, just like the OnePlus 13T from last year.

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OnePlus has also revealed three colors for the Nord 6, including mint green, black, and silver. The silver is also stylized by a glitchy pattern with lines along the edges on the back.

According to the Indian announcement, OnePlus will officially unveil the Nord 6 on April 7. We’re awaiting details for global availability. Based on leaks, the phone could be priced at €449 in Europe and £399 in the UK.

Notably, the Nord devices traditionally skip a US launch, and the Nord 6 can be expected to continue the tradition. However, we expect it to be available in Europe and the UK, and we’ll update you with the details as soon as OnePlus reveals them.

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