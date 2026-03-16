OnePlus teases new Nord: OnePlus Nord 6 could be here in a few weeks

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has teased a new Nord phone on Twitter.

The phone is likely the OnePlus Nord 6, which is rumored to be a rebranded version of China’s OnePlus Turbo 6.

The phone may come with a 9,000 mAh battery and 80-watt charging, and could be released in April.

OnePlus is teasing a new Nord phone. The OnePlus India Twitter account posted an image early this morning showing a stylized X-ray image of a bag containing a USB charger, a pair of earbuds, and a phone, with a caption reading “Entering the Nord era soon.”

The tweet doesn’t show much of the phone; all that’s really visible is its battery and a OnePlus logo, with a set of keys conveniently placed to hide its camera module. It’s presumably the OnePlus Nord 6, a phone that leaks say could come with a huge 9,000 mAh battery.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the OnePlus Nord 6 could launch as the international version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6, sharing the same specs. That phone comes with the high-capacity battery mentioned above, 80-watt wired charging, a 6.78-inch, 165Hz AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The previous OnePlus Nord 5 was released last July in European and Asian markets, but wasn’t available at retail in the US. We don’t expect the next OnePlus Nord phone to be sold stateside, either.

Brar’s tweet also implies that the Nord 6’s price will be higher than the Nord 5’s, which launched at €449 in Europe and £399 in the UK. Brar says the phone will be released in early April.

Follow