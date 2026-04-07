Forget all-day battery life, OnePlus' latest phone doesn't need charging for two full days

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the Nord 6, its first phone outside of China with a 9,000mAh battery.

The Nord 6 brings some flagship-inspired features, such as a Snapdragon 8 series chip and a 1.5K AMOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone currently launches only in India, and OnePlus has yet to reveal details about availability in other markets.

OnePlus is going through a turbulent period, with reports suggesting it may scale back its operations in key markets, including the US and India. That, however, doesn’t limit it from expanding its lineup with newer products.

After weeks of teasing, OnePlus is now launching the Nord 6, its first phone for markets outside of China, with a massive 9,000mAh battery, which is set to allay your battery anxiety. The big battery is backed by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which, in my testing, can refuel the phone in about 90–100 minutes.

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While the big battery is the Nord 6’s chief highlight, it’s not the only one. The phone, albeit a mid-ranger, offers better performance than most of its price-wise rivals, thanks to a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus offers two variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. With this chip, the Nord 6 also aims to undercut the OnePlus 15 by offering the same 165fps gaming across various competitive titles, such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and more.

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OnePlus has paired the competent hardware with a 165Hz AMOLED with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels and a claimed peak brightness of 1,800 nits. For better power consumption, it also supports variable refresh rates at intervals including 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz. The Nord 6 even beats flagships like the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its 10-bit display, which the latter lacks. But it takes a step back in HDR support, offering only basic HDR10 compatibility, without HDR10+ or Dolby Vision.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The display also houses an optical fingerprint scanner and supports Aqua Touch 2.0, which lets you use the phone even with wet hands.

Despite its large battery, the OnePlus Nord 6 feels astonishingly slim and lightweight (compared to what you would expect), all thanks to the silicon-carbon tech inside. It measures only 8.5mm in thickness and weighs about 217grams. That makes it lighter than an iPhone 17 Pro Max while housing a battery roughly twice its size. The phone is further guaranteed to offer protection against dust and water, with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. OnePlus has even gone so far as to get the phone certified to MIL-810H. Despite those promises, you may feel a bit disappointed with the use of plastic on the back and the frames.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

OnePlus, however, is using creative ways to ease that feeling, and one of them is the special design on the silver variant. The other two colors, green and black, come with rather uniform colors.

For photography, the Nord 6 has two rear cameras: a 50MP primary with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. The third cutout on the back is where OnePlus places the IR blaster, letting you control your appliances with the phone. The primary shooter also gets OIS and supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. Meanwhile, the front camera uses a 32MP sensor with autofocus, a rarity at this price point.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

For software, you get OxygenOS 16 with OnePlus’ AI features, such as AI Writer and Plus Mind, the latter of which can be triggered with the Plus Key. OnePlus had switched to the Plus Key on the Nord 5 last year, so this continuation doesn’t come across as surprising. The Nord 6 is promised to get four Android updates and six years of security updates.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord 6 is launching in India, with select European markets expected to follow soon. At the time of writing, we only know the pricing for India, where the phone starts at Rs. 38,999 (~$420). We will update the piece soon after the launch event ends to update the pricing and availability.

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