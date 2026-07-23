OnePlus continues marching on with new phone on the horizon

TL;DR OnePlus will launch a new budget smartphone in India — the OnePlus N6x.

The phone looks similar to the Nord 5, and will be available in two colors: Burgundy Red and Ice Blue.

The OnePlus N6x will launch on July 31.

OnePlus may have decided not to launch any new products in the US and Europe, but the brand is definitely not holding back with new devices in other parts of the world. After launching the OnePlus N6 in India late last month, the company is now teasing yet another phone in the N-series.

According to an Amazon microsite that just went live, the smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the new OnePlus N6x. The microsite doesn’t give us many details about the upcoming phone, but it does reveal the design, color options, and launch date.

For one thing, the OnePlus N6x looks quite similar to the OnePlus Nord 5, with a narrow camera island, though the flash sits on the outside of the upcoming device. It appears to have a dual-rear-camera setup, but it could actually be a single camera with a dummy camera for show.

The microsite also gives us a look at the two colors the OnePlus N6x will be available in: Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. The N6x will also have a patterned back panel, likely made of plastic, and a headphone jack up top.

The teasers don’t reveal any details about the new phone’s specs or pricing. However, it is likely to sit just below the OnePlus N6. That would mean it could be priced just under $200. The phone is set to launch in India on July 31, so we should get more details in the coming days.

Follow