OnePlus N6 could ship with more in the box than many flagships

TL;DR The upcoming OnePlus N6 could come with a power adapter and silicone case in the box, according to a new leak.

The phone will come with an 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, a 50MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

It will launch on June 30 in India and is expected to come in under Rs 20,000 (~$212).

As we head towards the upcoming OnePlus N6 launch, the company has been slowly feeding users more information about the budget phone. However, a new leak today gives us a look at everything we can expect to see inside the OnePlus N6 box.

X user Abhishek Yadav has shared a post unboxing the upcoming smartphone, while also giving us a real-world look at the device. The phone will come with a protective silicone case, a USB-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a power adapter in the box.

The leak shows a 45W SuperVOOC charging brick in the box, which matches the 45W fast charging speed OnePlus has already confirmed alongside an 8,000mAh battery. There’s nothing new to see here in terms of the design since the company has already shown off the N6 on its website.

It seems to have three cameras on the back, but there could be some dummy lenses or a depth sensor here. It’s worth noting that OnePlus has so far only confirmed a single 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone in the leaked images has the same color as the renders on OnePlus’ website. This shade is similar to the “Vivid Mint” or “Fresh Mint” seen on the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite and the Nord 6, respectively. It’s likely that the company will use a similar “mint” themed name for the N6’s color as well. The phone could also come in black, as seen on the official website.

We don’t have official performance and display specs yet, but a recent leak pointed to a 1,570 x 720 display, a MediaTek MT6835 chipset (Dimensity 6100 Plus), 6GB RAM, and Android 16.

The OnePlus N6 will launch in India on June 30 and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 (~$212). It’s unclear whether the phone will make its way to the US.

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