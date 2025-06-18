OnePlus could challenge Lenovo with this rumored gaming tablet

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A Weibo tipster claims OnePlus is testing a compact gaming tablet with a 3K, 165Hz display.

The device is said to have an 8.x-inch screen and a “geeky and simple” design.

The rumored tablet would follow the recently released Pad 3 and the upcoming Pad Lite.

OnePlus has been pushing hard into the tablet space this year, and we might be about to see the manufacturer expand those ambitions. If the rumors prove accurate, a OnePlus compact gaming tablet may be on the way.

According to reliable tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo (h/t NotebookCheck), the company is currently testing a new gaming tablet with an 8.x-inch display, 3K resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The design is described as “geeky and simple,” hinting at a stripped-down, no-frills look that prioritizes performance over flash.

Weibo

The leak didn’t mention a name or release timeline, but the compact screen size and high refresh rate point to a device aimed at on-the-go gaming. This could potentially be a rival to products like the Lenovo Legion Y700 or RedMagic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro, both of which target similar use cases.

OnePlus is fast establishing itself as one of the leading players to watch in the tablet market. The company’s recently launched OnePlus Pad 3 earned high praise in our recent review, offering elite performance, a vibrant 144Hz display, and battery life to match. But that slate features a large 13.2-inch screen and is positioned more as a productivity and entertainment workhorse. A smaller, faster tablet would help round out the lineup with a more dedicated gaming focus.

OnePlus is already set to unveil five devices at its Summer Launch event on July 8, including a budget-friendly Pad Lite. However, this rumored gaming tablet is not among them and is said to still be in testing, so we’ll keep an eye out for more details later in the year.

