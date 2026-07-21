From Oxygen OS to Color OS: These OnePlus phones and tablets could make the jump

OnePlus confirmed sad news last week when it announced its departure from the North American and European markets . As part of the change, OnePlus is retiring Oxygen OS in favor of Color OS, and users will be able to voluntarily switch to Color OS 17 with the option to roll back to Oxygen OS later. The company hasn’t shared which phones will receive the Color OS update, but leakers are chiming in with a tentative list of OnePlus phones eligible for the transition.

According to Yogesh Brar on X , these are the OnePlus phones eligible for Color OS 17:

The above-mentioned list appears unofficial, as we could not locate an official announcement from OnePlus explicitly confirming that these devices are eligible for the Color OS 17 update. However, it’s easy to reach this conclusion based on OnePlus’ software update policies, which the company has promised to continue honoring.

If we take into account OnePlus’ software promises, then these phones and tablets will also be eligible for the Color OS 17 update:

OnePlus N6

OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus has reassured that older phones not within the Color OS update scope will continue to receive version maintenance support, as per its previous promises. If your OnePlus phone or tablet isn’t mentioned in the list above, there’s a low chance you will get a Color OS-based update. Given the changes Color OS brings over Oxygen OS, you won’t miss much either.