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From Oxygen OS to Color OS: These OnePlus phones and tablets could make the jump
Jul 21, 2026 — 7:31 AM ET
- As part of its departure from North America and Europe, eligible OnePlus phones and tablets will jump from Oxygen OS to Color OS.
- Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared a list of OnePlus phones that are eligible for Color OS 17.
- The list appears to be based on the existing software update commitment that OnePlus has promised to continue honoring. As such, we’ve also added some missing phones and tablets that are likely to be eligible as well.
OnePlus confirmed sad news last week when it announced its departure from the North American and European markets. As part of the change, OnePlus is retiring Oxygen OS in favor of Color OS, and users will be able to voluntarily switch to Color OS 17 with the option to roll back to Oxygen OS later. The company hasn’t shared which phones will receive the Color OS update, but leakers are chiming in with a tentative list of OnePlus phones eligible for the transition.
According to Yogesh Brar on X, these are the OnePlus phones eligible for Color OS 17:
- OnePlus flagships:
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s
- OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R
- OnePlus Nord series:
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5
- OnePlus Nord 6
- OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
The above-mentioned list appears unofficial, as we could not locate an official announcement from OnePlus explicitly confirming that these devices are eligible for the Color OS 17 update. However, it’s easy to reach this conclusion based on OnePlus’ software update policies, which the company has promised to continue honoring.
If we take into account OnePlus’ software promises, then these phones and tablets will also be eligible for the Color OS 17 update:
- OnePlus N6
- OnePlus Pad 4
- OnePlus Pad 3
- OnePlus Pad 2
- OnePlus Pad Lite
- OnePlus Pad Go 2
OnePlus has reassured that older phones not within the Color OS update scope will continue to receive version maintenance support, as per its previous promises. If your OnePlus phone or tablet isn’t mentioned in the list above, there’s a low chance you will get a Color OS-based update. Given the changes Color OS brings over Oxygen OS, you won’t miss much either.
We’ve reached out to OnePlus to learn more about the phones and tablets that will receive the Oxygen OS to Color OS transition update. We’ll update this article when the company gets back to us with a confirmation or an official list.
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