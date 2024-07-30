OnePlus Buds could soon offer a handy AI calling feature (APK teardown)

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that OnePlus could let you initiate AI call summaries via earbuds.

This feature requires a OnePlus phone with AI call summaries, and will presumably require the rumored OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the very least.

OnePlus joined the AI bandwagon earlier this year, offering features like object removal and summarization smarts on its top Android phones. Now, it turns out that your paired OnePlus wireless earbuds might also get AI integration.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

An Android Authority teardown of the latest OnePlus Buds app (version 14.8.2) has revealed that OnePlus is working on the ability to start or end AI call summaries via earbuds. More specifically, you’ll need to triple-tap the stem of your OnePlus Buds to start or end a summary. Check out our screenshot below.

Assemble Debug / Android Authority

This OnePlus feature summarizes your phone calls, reportedly extracting info such as times, places, and other key tidbits for your convenience. Activating the feature via earbuds could, therefore, be particularly handy if your phone is out of reach and you’re taking a call via Bluetooth.

We’re guessing this feature is coming to the rumored OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the very least. Fingers crossed that this functionality is available on older OnePlus Buds too.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need a compatible OnePlus phone with the AI Call Assistant feature in the first place. The feature initially launched in China, but it doesn’t appear to be available globally just yet. However, the company currently offers global AI features like recorder summaries, article/webpage summaries, object erasing, and blink correction for people in group shots.

