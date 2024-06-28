OnePlus could be working on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and this is what we know about it

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR According to documentation reviewed by us, OnePlus is working on its earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The Buds Pro 3 will likely be available in black, gold, and green, though availability may vary across markets.

OnePlus has been doing a pretty good job with its earbuds. I’ve used the OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the more recent OnePlus Buds 3, and I’ve been a fan of the balance between pricing and features on each of these models. These have made great companions to my Android flagships, and I heartily recommend these earbuds to folks who don’t want to shell out for more expensive earbuds. However, if you are looking for an upgrade over the OnePlus Buds 3, the company might just have the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in store for you.

There were some doubts about whether there will be a Buds Pro 3 since OnePlus launched the Buds 3 and skipped the “Pro.” I’ve reviewed documentation that suggests OnePlus is indeed working on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. These potentially upcoming earbuds will likely come in black, gold, and green. However, not all colors may be available in all markets at launch.

According to my sources, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will include features we’ve seen in past earbuds, such as support for an equalizer, wear detection, Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos, Zen Mode Air, and more. I also expect features like dual device connection, camera shutter support, and even headphone recording. The Buds Pro 3 could also support spatial audio in its fixed and head-tracking avatars.

As the naming implies, the Buds Pro 3 will be succeeding the Buds Pro 2, providing the best premium audio experience from the company.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus goes ahead to launch the Buds Pro 3, when it launches them, and what price tag it targets with them. Design parameters are also entirely unknown, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the company sticks to the current stalk design that has worked for it.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Coming back to the present models, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are technically superior to the OnePlus Buds 3, but the practical difference between the two is rather thin. The Buds Pro 2 are slightly better at audio, mic, and ANC, but the Buds 3 come very close, too. The Buds Pro 2 inch out ahead with features like wireless charging, Dolby Atmos, and spatial audio with head tracking.

I prefer the touch controls on the Buds 3 over the squeeze controls on the Buds Pro 2, and I especially love the swipe gesture to control volume on the Buds 3, which is missing on the Buds Pro 2. It remains to be seen in which direction OnePlus goes with the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments