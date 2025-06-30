US lawmakers call for federal probe into OnePlus

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Two US lawmakers have asked the Commerce Department to investigate OnePlus phones for potential security risks.

Their concern is based on an analysis shared by an unnamed firm suggesting that OnePlus may be collecting and sending sensitive user data to servers in China without user consent.

US lawmakers have reportedly requested the Commerce Department to investigate whether OnePlus phones sold in the country pose security risks.

The request reportedly comes from Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican who chairs the House Committee on China, and the committee’s top Democrat, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi. Their letter to the Commerce Department, seen by Reuters, raises concerns over the potential collection and transmission of user data by OnePlus phones sold in the US.

The lawmakers noted that OnePlus handsets are widely available through major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, and operate on US wireless networks including T-Mobile and Verizon.

According to the letter, an analysis provided by a commercial firm to the committee suggests that OnePlus devices may collect and send extensive user data, including sensitive personal information and screenshots, to servers in China without the explicit consent of users.

They have asked the Commerce Department to assign its Information and Communications Technology and Services program to investigate the matter, focusing on the data OnePlus devices collect from users in the US and whether sensitive information is transferred without user consent.

As you may already know, the US government views data transfers from American devices to Chinese servers as a serious national security threat. In April 2025, the Department of Justice introduced strict rules restricting certain data transactions with China and other “countries of concern.”

OnePlus has yet to comment on the investigation, but we will be reaching out to the company for a response.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.