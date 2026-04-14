OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new 'Ultra' gaming phone

TL;DR OnePlus pulled back the curtain on the design of its upcoming gaming flagship in a livestream today.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will soon join the Ace 6 lineup with a striking rear design featuring a reflective Ace logo.

The gaming smartphone will have a 165Hz screen developed with BOE with special optimizations for esports performance.

OnePlus is about to expand its flagship lineup with a new gaming-focus smartphone that it’s teasing as the best way to play first-person shooters on mobile. Like recent OnePlus phones including the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6T, this new model will sport a 165Hz screen with high-refresh-rate optimizations. Lie Jie Louis, the president of OnePlus China, gave us our first look at the upcoming handset in a livestream and Weibo post today, April 14.

The company confirmed that the new model, called the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, will debut sometime this month in China. It’ll join the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6T — the latter of which launched globally as the OnePlus 15R. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is all about gaming, with a 165Hz screen made in collaboration with BOE to provide “an esports-optimized viewing experience that meets desktop gaming monitor standards” (translated to English).

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While the phone shares much in common with the OnePlus Ace 6, including the rear case and camera housing design, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra stands out in a major way. It’s available in an “Ace Awakening” colorway that goes all-in on the Ace brand.

This color option includes a black rear casing with a massive reflective Ace logo in the center. OnePlus made the Ace Awakening colorway by using an “all-new 3D laser-etching process,” and it’s certainly a flashy design. The company adds that this reflective logo is created using a process that “literally engraves light into the device.”

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, in a shift from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the base OnePlus Ace 6. Leaks also point to the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra featuring a 6.8-inch screen with an aforementioned 165Hz refresh rate. The phone could also include an 8,500mAh battery that charges as fast as 100W over a cable.

OnePlus will presumably share more details about the Ace 6 Ultra later this month when the smartphone debuts in China. It’s unclear whether the Ace 6 Ultra will be made available in global markets, or how much it will cost.

The company teased that a “new form factor product” will be revealed alongside the upcoming gaming phone, but there are no details on this device yet.

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