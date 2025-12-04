The OnePlus 15R's doppelganger just launched with sub-flagship specs

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Ace 6T in China.

This phone is expected to be called the OnePlus 15R in global markets.

The phone starts at ~$368 in China.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 15R in global markets later this month. However, consumers in China no longer have to wait, as the phone has just launched in the country under a different name.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace 6T in its home market today, and it’s expected to be called the OnePlus 15R when it launches globally. The new phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz OLED screen (2,800 x 1,272, 1,800 nits global peak brightness, Crystal Shield Glass), and IP68/69/69K ratings.

The phone’s standout feature is arguably an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, which handily beats the OnePlus 15‘s already huge battery (7,300mAh). OnePlus says this battery lasts for 13.5 hours of navigation, roughly 10 hours of gaming, or 29.2 hours of video streaming. You can also take advantage of 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, which allows you to go from 1% to 50% in just 23 minutes. There’s no word on how long it takes to hit 100% capacity, though. Prefer PPS charging? The phone supports 55W speeds via this industry protocol.

Those hoping for a great rear camera system might be disappointed, as the phone only ships with a 50MP main camera (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch) and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. So you should look elsewhere if you want high-quality camera zoom. At least the device supports 4K/120fps video capture. Meanwhile, a 16MP camera handles selfies.

Other notable features include Bluetooth 6.0, ColorOS 16, an IR blaster, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 7.

The OnePlus Ace 6T has a recommended price of 2,599 yuan (~$368) for the base 12GB/256GB model, but a promotional price of 2,399 yuan (~$340). Expect to find it in Black, Green, and Purple color options. The former options feature a glass back, while the latter color has a fiberglass rear cover.

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the OnePlus 15R, though, as OnePlus is holding a launch event on December 17. We’re expecting a couple of changes compared to the OnePlus Ace 6T, but we hope the phone still ships with a huge battery.

