The upcoming OnePlus gaming phone is set to be a battery beast

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the Ace 6 Ultra will feature an 8,600mAh battery and 120W charging.

The company says the phone can offer up to seven hours of continuous full-frame-rate gameplay.

The phone also gets IP69K protection, Crystal Shield Glass, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra was already shaping up as a phone for people who take mobile gaming more seriously than most of us take our actual responsibilities. OnePlus has shown how the phone can slot into a controller to become something closer to a handheld console, but that only really works as a pitch if the device can last more than a few rounds. Any such concerns can be somewhat dispelled, as the company has now confirmed that the Ace 6 Ultra will pack an 8,600mAh battery, 120W charging, and an IP69K rating.

OnePlus revealed the latest specs in a series of Weibo posts (1, 2, 3) ahead of the phone’s launch in China on April 28 at 7 PM local time. We’ve already seen the company tease the Ace 6 Ultra’s gaming focus, including its 165Hz BOE display and attachable gamepad, but these new details fill in some of the more practical parts of the package.

On the battery, OnePlus says the Ace 6 Ultra’s 8,600mAh cell can deliver up to seven hours of continuous gameplay at full frame rate. The company also claims that its 120W SuperVOOC charging can add another two hours of gameplay from a ten-minute charge. That charging figure is even more encouraging, as earlier leaks had suggested the phone might top out at 100W.

The company says the Ace 6 Ultra is among the first phones to feature OPPO’s Glacier Battery “Energy Concentration Chip,” which it claims can help with battery life, performance at low battery levels, and long-term lifespan. OnePlus also says the chip offers the equivalent of 200mAh more battery life at normal temperatures, or 700mAh more in extreme cold at -20°C, compared to phones without it.

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There are a few other nice flourishes in the latest teasers. OnePlus says the Ace 6 Ultra will include 3D ultrasonic fingerprint unlocking, dual symmetrical speakers, and OPPO Crystal Shield Glass, which the company claims improves drop and scratch resistance. The phone is also advertised as IP69K protected, which is currently the highest water-resistance rating you’re likely to see on a phone.

The Ace 6 Ultra still appears to be a China-first launch for now, and OnePlus hasn’t said whether this exact model will make it to global markets. Ace phones can leave China under different branding, as we saw with the Ace 6T becoming the OnePlus 15R, but there’s no confirmation yet that the Ace 6 Ultra will follow suit.

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