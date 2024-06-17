OnePlus promises to end battery anxiety with its new mobile battery technology

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has announced the “Glacier Battery” technology, promising significant improvements in smartphone battery life and performance.

The company claims this technology will alleviate common user frustrations, such as frequent charging and the need for power banks.

The first phone to feature this technology, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, is rumored to boast a 6,100mAh battery and maintain a slim profile.

OnePlus has announced a new smartphone battery technology called the “Glacier Battery,” which was developed in partnership with the world’s largest battery maker, CATL. The company claims this new battery tech will significantly improve battery life and performance, potentially ushering in a new era of “super endurance” for mobile devices.

In a series of posts on Weibo, OnePlus teased details about the Glacier Battery, claiming it will alleviate common user frustrations such as frequent charging, low battery anxiety, and the need for power banks. The company also hinted at a battery capacity that exceeds current standards, offering a “breakthrough” in battery life experience.

OnePlus Community OnePlus glacier battery teaser

While the exact details are still under wraps, Glacier Battery technology appears to enable the creation of smaller, more energy-dense batteries than what’s currently available. This could be a significant breakthrough in an industry where battery life has long been a bottleneck.

As smartphones continue to pack more power and features, battery life is the one area that has remained stagnant. It’s an accepted truth that modern smartphones can’t last more than a day of heavy use without needing a recharge. Simply cramming in batteries bigger isn’t a viable solution, as it would lead to bulkier, less comfortable devices.

If OnePlus’ claims hold true, the Glacier Battery could be our first look at the answer the industry has been waiting for, offering a way to improve battery life without sacrificing the sleek design and portability of smartphones. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some more details, suggesting that the first device to feature this technology will be the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

The phone will reportedly feature a mammoth 6,100mAh battery capable of reaching a full charge in under 30 minutes with 100W charging. Thanks to the new battery tech, the Ace 3 Pro is expected to maintain a slim profile despite the increased battery size, with a thickness of just under 9mm.

Notably, the benefits of the Glacier Battery may not be limited to the Ace 3 Pro. DCS also suggests that numerous future OnePlus models will incorporate this technology, offering the ultimate combination of large battery capacities and fast charging.

OnePlus will hold a press conference on June 20 to reveal more details about the Glacier Battery. While the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro isn’t expected to launch globally, the company’s next flagship launches will likely bring this new technology to the US markets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments