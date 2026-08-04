The OnePlus 16 could finally match up to rivals with a long-awaited camera upgrade

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 16 could come with a 9,000mAh dual-cell battery and 100W flash charge support, per a new leak.

It could also come with a 200MP main camera, ultra-narrow bezels, and a new generation of stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 16 could start at ~$740, and go up to ~$1,110 for the top variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

OnePlus may have pulled out of North America and Europe, but the company recently confirmed that it’s working on its next flagship phone: the OnePlus 16. Now, a couple of new leaks are shedding light on the battery specs, configurations, and expected pricing of the upcoming phone.

According to a Weibo post by leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), the OnePlus 16 has entered trial production. DCS also mentions that the phone will use two 4,390mAh battery packs for a total battery capacity of 8,780mAh. That’s in line with previous reports that suggested a 9,000mAh typical battery capacity for the OnePlus 16. The leak also states that the phone will support 100W flash charging.

Meanwhile, OnePlusClub on X states that the OnePlus 16 will come with the company’s first 200MP primary camera. Combined with earlier leaks suggesting a 200MP periscope lens for the phone, this could mean the OnePlus 16 might offer impressive camera performance. However, it’s also possible that OnePlus decided to switch to a 200MP main sensor instead of adopting two 200MP cameras. We haven’t heard anything about the ultrawide camera, but hopefully, it won’t be a downgrade from the 50MP sensor found in the OnePlus 15.

OnePlusClub / X

The leak also mentions “symmetrical, master-grade speakers,” which could hint at improved multimedia performance from the phone. The post also corroborates reports that the phone will come with ultra-narrow bezels under 1mm.

OnePlusClub also made another post on X, giving details about the phone’s various configurations along with apparent pricing. Surprisingly, the leak suggests OnePlus is bringing back the 8GB RAM variant for the OnePlus 16. This could be due to rising memory prices.

OnePlusClub / X

Per the leak, the OnePlus 16 will start at 4,999 Chinese yuan (~$740) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also be available in a 12GB+256GB configuration for 5,499 Chinese yuan (~$814), a 12GB+512GB configuration for 5,999 Chinese yuan (~$888), and a 16GB+1TB limited edition variant for 7,499 Chinese yuan (~$1,110).

The OnePlus 16 is expected to launch later this year, and previous reports have suggested a possible October launch. The phone is tipped to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could turn out to be an excellent Android flagship, especially if OnePlus launches it at the prices we’re seeing in these leaks.

Follow