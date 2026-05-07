New OnePlus 16 leak gives us hope after the polarizing OnePlus 15

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed once again that the OnePlus 16 could come with a 9,000mAh battery.

The phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor as well.

The leaker also says the phone will have a 200MP telephoto camera.

Though we are months away from the OnePlus 16 launch, we’ve already had a couple of leaks about the phone’s high refresh rate and a 200MP telephoto camera. Today, a fresh leak has reiterated those specs, and given us even more information about the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

According to a now-edited Weibo post from leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), the OnePlus 16 will pack a slew of performance upgrades that might just make it the phone to beat in the flagship segment.

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These upgrades include the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, alongside a massive 9,000mAh battery. The post also mentions an ultra-high-refresh rate once again. Earlier leaks from DCS claimed a 185Hz minimum refresh rate, with support for 240Hz while gaming. This could make the OnePlus 16 a better gaming phone than most dedicated gaming phones available right now.

The mention of a 200MP telephoto camera with a large sensor is also a good sign. Even though we don’t yet know which sensor the phone will use, a 200MP sensor could help the OnePlus 16 offer higher-quality zoom. The OnePlus 16 getting improved cameras could be good news, considering we were disappointed with the OnePlus 15‘s camera performance in our review.

Other information from the post states that the phone will feature an AI button, symmetrical dual speakers, “full-level” water resistance (likely meaning IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings), and a bionic x-axis vibration motor.

If these leaks are accurate, the OnePlus 16 could be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone segment. The combination of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a 200MP telephoto camera, a high-refresh-rate display, and a 9,000mAh battery certainly matches my expectations from a flagship smartphone.

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