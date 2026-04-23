OnePlus 16 may not settle for 165Hz: Leak reveals even higher refresh rate jump

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New leaks suggest the OnePlus 16 could feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with a 185Hz refresh rate that could reach 240Hz for gaming.

The phone could also utilize the BT.2020 color standard, typically found in high-end TVs, alongside ultra-narrow 1mm bezels.

The flagship is als0 rumored to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC and potentially a 200MP periscope camera.

While OnePlus’s future remains up in the air in some global regions, the company appears to be marching forward with product development at least. The latest rumor indicates that the upcoming OnePlus 16 could bring several display upgrades that eclipse those of several top-tier gaming phones.

Leaker Digital Chat Station shared details about a “new phone” on Weibo. The emoji in the post is often used to depict OnePlus smartphones, suggesting this leak refers to the OnePlus 16.

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 16 could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (SM8975) SoC, Qualcomm’s upcoming top-tier chip.

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The OnePlus 16 could also feature a “custom” 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO BOE flat display with “ultra-narrow” ~1mm bezels on all four sides. What’s even more interesting is that this display could sport a 185Hz refresh rate, going as high as 240Hz. This likely refers to 185Hz as the “standard” refresh rate across the Android UX, while some games could support the higher 240Hz. If this pans out, the OnePlus 16 could move beyond the current 120-165Hz standard found in flagships like the OnePlus 15, even eclipsing many dedicated gaming phones.

Further, the OnePlus 16 could also feature a custom touch integrated circuit based on the BT.2020 color standard. While most current smartphones target the DCI-P3 color gamut, the BT.2020 standard covers a much wider range of colors, typically reserved for high-end 8K ultra-high-definition televisions. This suggests the OnePlus 16 could be positioned as a tool for professional creators and HDR enthusiasts.

Previous rumors suggest that the OnePlus 16 could also come with camera upgrades, such as a switch to a 200MP periscope camera, which would be a major resolution upgrade over the OnePlus 15 and potentially offer long-range zoom.

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