Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The secret is out on the OnePlus 15T's camera specs
52 minutes ago
- A leak has provided new details about the OnePlus 15T.
- The phone is said to have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP front camera.
- It’s also believed to have a 6.32-inch 1.5K resolution display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
Despite the rumors that have been swirling around OnePlus recently, the company continues to work on its upcoming phones. One of those upcoming handsets is the OnePlus 15T. We’ve heard a few details about this phone already, but a new leak has shed some more light on the device.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Reliable Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the OnePlus 15T will have a dual camera setup. This setup is said to feature a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the front camera will reportedly have a 16MP sensor.
This new information builds on a leak from earlier this month. In that leak, Digital Chat Station revealed that the OnePlus 15T would have a flat 6.3-inch 165Hz screen with a 1.5K resolution. This would match the size of the OnePlus 13T (13S in India) display, but offer a higher refresh rate. We also learned it could have a 7,000 to 7,500mAh battery, which could put it at around the same capacity as the OnePlus 15 (7,300mAh). And it was said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
Considering that its predecessor, the OnePlus 13T/S, was limited to China and India, we don’t have our hopes up for a wide release. However, that doesn’t mean OnePlus can’t surprise us with a global launch.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.