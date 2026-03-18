OnePlus reveals key specs and launch date of its next compact phone

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed specifications of its upcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 15T.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a 7,500mAh battery despite a small 6.32-inch display.

The phone launches in China next week.

OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 15T, for several weeks. Earlier in March, OnePlus officially revealed the phone’s design and confirmed the presence of a massive battery despite its small size. Now, the company has announced additional details about the phone, including its launch date in China.

A Weibo post from OnePlus’ official account confirms the OnePlus 15T will launch on March 24 at 7 PM China time. In addition, OnePlus has teased key specifications, confirming previous leaks about the processor, charging speeds, and improved durability compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13T.

Based on these teasers, the OnePlus 15T will be stocked with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, pitting it between the OnePlus 15 and the relatively affordable 15R. According to the pre-booking page, the phone comes with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

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Additionally, the phone was recently confirmed to feature a large 7,500mAh battery. OnePlus has now added that it also supports 100W fast wired charging and gains support for fast wireless charging at 50W, which was missing in the previous generation.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has already confirmed the display measures 6.32 inches and features an AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is also advertised to feature minimal bezels around the display, measuring just 1.1mm thick. The display also features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an upgrade over the optical scanner in the previous generations.

Relaxed Macha Healing White Chocolate Dark Cocoa

The 15T also gets a 50MP primary camera on the back along with OnePlus’ proprietary LUMO imaging engine, which was first debuted with the OnePlus 15. The phone is devoid of any major design changes, but gets improved durability with IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings up from the 13T’s IP65 rating. The phone is also confirmed to come in three colors with tempting names: Relaxed Matcha, Healing White Chocolate, and Pure Cocoa.

While OnePlus has confirmed the launch for China, there’s no information about global availability. Last year, the OnePlus 13T was rebranded as the 13S and sold exclusively in India. We’re unsure whether the availability trend will continue this year or expand to more markets.

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