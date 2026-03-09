Here’s our first look at OnePlus’ next compact phone, and it's not what leaks suggested

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15T design, showing off a flat back and a rounded square camera island.

The camera setup is simpler than larger OnePlus flagships, featuring two rear sensors and an LED flash.

Green and brown color options are confirmed, with a matte green finish and a darker brown variant.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, OnePlus has finally shown off the design of its upcoming OnePlus 15T, giving us our first real look at the company’s next compact yet powerful phone.

OnePlus shared official images on Weibo showing the OnePlus 15T with a clean, flat back and a smaller camera island than previous leaks suggested. Like the OnePlus 13T, it has a rounded square camera island in the top-left corner.

The camera module holds two sensors and an LED flash. The rest of the design is minimal, with flat sides, rounded corners, and a slim profile that highlights its compact size.

In terms of colors, OnePlus has confirmed at least two finishes: green and brown. The green variant appears to feature a soft matte finish with a matching camera island, while the brown model leans toward a darker, more understated look.

The phone will have a 6.32-inch flat OLED display, which makes it much more compact than most flagship phones with screens over 6.7 inches. Even with its smaller size, the display is said to have very thin bezels and rounded corners to make it comfortable to hold.

Performance is expected to be strong. Early benchmarks show the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 16GB of RAM, putting it among the top Android phones. One of the biggest surprises is the battery. Despite its smaller body, the OnePlus 15T is expected to pack a massive 7,500mAh battery. That’s significantly larger than what most full-sized flagship phones offer today.

Charging speeds are expected to be fast as well. The phone is rumored to support 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and bypass charging.

Despite its small size, the phone may include several high-end features usually found in bigger devices. Reports say the 15T will have a periscope telephoto camera with about 3.5x optical zoom.

Durability is another highlight. The phone is tipped to have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, so it should be able to handle dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets.

So far, OnePlus has only confirmed the design and color choices, but the full launch is expected soon. The company is likely to reveal the OnePlus 15T in China later this month, where more details, including pricing and availability, will probably be shared.

