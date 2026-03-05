OnePlus confirms a massive 7,500mAh battery for the compact 15T

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the compact OnePlus 15T will feature a huge 7,500mAh battery.

The phone is also set to support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus says the device will offer IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water- and dust-resistance.

Compact phones usually have to compromise somewhere, and battery life is often the first thing to give. Earlier this year, a leak suggested the upcoming OnePlus 15T might buck that trend with a mammoth battery — and it looks like those rumors were true. OnePlus has now confirmed that the compact phone will pack a huge 7,500mAh battery.

In a Weibo post (via GSMArena), OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis recently teased the upcoming device and revealed several key details. According to the executive, the phone he dubs the “Small-Screen King” will debut a 7,500mAh “Glacier Battery,” alongside support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

That would be a notable jump from the already sizable 6,260mAh battery found in the previous OnePlus 13T. OnePlus is positioning the upgrade as a way to eliminate one of the biggest compromises associated with smaller phones, and the reveal didn’t end there. In addition to the faster charging speeds, the phone is said to support an upgraded bypass power supply feature, allowing you to power the device directly while gaming without pushing extra heat through the battery. The OnePlus 13T offered the same functionality, and it likely explains the “Glacier” branding OnePlus is using for the large cell.

Another Weibo post from the company executive highlights improvements in durability. According to Li, the OnePlus 15T will support IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, which would make it well protected in most scenarios.

The confirmation lines up with the January leak, which suggested the OnePlus 15T could feature a battery between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. While OnePlus hasn’t announced an exact launch date yet, the phone is expected to arrive later this month. Its predecessor was only available in China and India, so while OnePlus could yet surprise us, don’t have too high hopes about the device making it to other regions.

