To pair with Android or iPhone? New OnePlus Watch says 'why not both?'

TL;DR The OnePlus 15R will debut globally on December 17, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, G2 Wi-Fi chip, Detailmax Engine camera technology, an IP69K resistance rating, and a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display.

Launching alongside, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will feature a glare-resistant 12.1-inch 2.8K display, Open Canvas support, an integrated stylus, and 5G connectivity.

The new Europe-only OnePlus Watch Lite will introduce dual-phone pairing (supporting both Android-Android and Android-iPhone pairs), a high-brightness AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, and more.

The OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2, and OnePlus Watch Lite are officially confirmed for launch on December 17, 2025, in global markets. While the 15R and Pad Go 2 are destined for the US market, the OnePlus Watch Lite will be restricted to Europe. OnePlus has now shared additional specifications and details about the three products, providing a clearer idea of what to expect from them, and we’re blown away by the Watch Lite’s cross-OS dual-phone pairing capabilities.

OnePlus 15R We already know that the OnePlus 15R will be the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in global markets. Today, OnePlus is announcing that the OnePlus 15R comes with several flagship features that debuted on the OnePlus 15. For instance, the 15R will feature the new G2 Wi-Fi chip for improved Wi-Fi connectivity, alongside the Touch Response Chip for enhanced touch response. It will also feature the company’s new Detailmax Engine, which utilizes the same computational photography algorithms, as well as features such as Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst, and Clear Night Engine.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 15R will also feature a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, with a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits, adjustable down to two nits by default and one nit with the Reduce White Point feature.

From previous announcements, we know that the OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colors globally. The OnePlus 15R is also confirmed to sport IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K IP ratings, giving it the same protection status as the flagship OnePlus 15.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is now confirmed to feature a 12.1-inch 2.8K display, boasting a peak brightness of 900 nits and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage. It also supports Dolby Vision and comes with TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification. Previously, the company had shared that it also features an anti-glare glass finish.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is also confirmed to support Open Canvas, but that is fairly expected at this stage. OnePlus previously confirmed that the tablet will also feature an integrated stylus as well as 5G connectivity. It will come in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colors.

OnePlus Watch Lite OnePlus had barely shared any details about the Watch Lite beyond its sleek Silver Steel finish. Today, we’re getting plenty of specifications.

The OnePlus Watch Lite sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display protected by impact-resistant glass. This display can reach a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits in Sports Mode, although typical brightness is 600 nits for daily use.

There’s another Phantom Black finish, crafted from stainless steel. The watch will be 8.9mm thick and weigh 35g.

One of the significant new features of the OnePlus Watch Lite is its introduction of cross-OS dual-phone pairing capability, enabling simultaneous connection to two phones. What’s more, this not only opens up pair combinations of two Android phones to the watch, but also a pair combination of Android and iPhone with the same watch. This allows users to receive synchronized notifications and call alerts from both phones on one smartwatch.

For its fitness features, the OnePlus Watch Lite offers a 60-second Wellness Overview feature, support for over 100 sports modes, and the ability to automatically calculate key metrics, including VO2 Max and Lactate Threshold. It also supports dual-band GPS.

