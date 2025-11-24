OnePlus sets December event for new phone, tablet and watch: Here's what's coming

TL;DR OnePlus will launch the 15R, Pad Go 2, and Watch Lite globally on December 17, 2025.

The phone and tablet are being released in North America, Europe, and India, but the watch is exclusive to Europe.

The OnePlus 15R boasts top-tier IP ratings, while the Pad Go 2 features 5G connectivity.

OnePlus has been teasing the global launch of the OnePlus 15R and another OnePlus Watch. The company has finally announced a launch date today and shared that we’re getting as many as three devices in some regions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

OnePlus has announced that it will launch three devices: the OnePlus 15R, the OnePlus Pad Go 2, and the OnePlus Watch Lite on December 17, 2025, for global markets.

The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are confirmed to go on sale in North America, Europe, and India, while the OnePlus Watch Lite will go on sale in Europe.

OnePlus 15R OnePlus has also confirmed a few more tidbits about its value flagship. The OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colors globally. The OnePlus 15R is also confirmed to sport IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K IP ratings, giving it the same protection status as the flagship OnePlus 15.

Beyond these officially confirmed details, we have learned from leaks that the OnePlus 15R is a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is set to launch in China this week with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a mid-range tablet that OnePlus has confirmed will come with an anti-glare glass finish in two colors: Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black color will feature 5G connectivity, a first for a OnePlus tablet.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also feature an integrated stylus for enhanced productivity, note-taking, and creative work.

OnePlus Watch Lite The OnePlus Watch Lite will bring flagship-level health and fitness features to a more accessible price point. It will be available in a sleek Silver Steel finish.

OnePlus will share more details about the products in the coming weeks. With the launch now confirmed, users can keep these products in mind when shopping for the holiday season.

Follow