OnePlus 15R to arrive soon with a surprise accomplice

TL;DR After launching the OnePlus 15, OnePlus has begun teasing the 15R.

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebadged version of the Ace 6, which was launched in China last month.

OnePlus is also teasing a new smartwatch, which may be a rebadged OPPO Watch.

Last week, OnePlus unveiled its latest top-tier phone, the OnePlus 15, but skipped a crucial element. Over the past few years, the company’s flagships have been accompanied by less premium but more value-for-money flagship killers, denoted by an “R” suffix. Naturally, we were also expecting the OnePlus 15R at the event last week. However, OnePlus made no mention of the phone, besides briefly stating it would be “coming soon.” Fortunately, the company has now begun teasing the OnePlus 15R, which is likely to raise our expectations for a launch soon.

OnePlus’ sites for the UK and India have already begun teasing the OnePlus 15R, showcasing a silhouette of the upcoming phone. In the teaser, it can be seen in two colors: dark gray and metallic green. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the phone or its design, we catch glimpses of another recently launched OnePlus device — the OnePlus Ace 6, which launched in China last month.

OnePlus OnePlus 15R teaser without and with edited shadows.

By editing the teaser to better illuminate shadows, we can see the design of the OnePlus Ace 6 much more clearly. What gives us more confidence in the assumption is that OnePlus Ace 5 (Ace 6’s predecessor) was rebadged as the OnePlus 13R for global markets.

Based on the specifications of the Ace 6 — and earlier precedents of using the previous year’s flagship chip, we can expect the OnePlus 15R to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with RAM and storage options comparable to the OnePlus 15. There’s a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with the same 165Hz refresh rate as the premium model. Along with the display, the Ace 6 also brings an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, replacing the optical one on the Ace 5.

The Chinese variant features a substantially large 7,800mAh battery and supports 120W charging. We’re unsure whether that can be successfully translated for global markets. However, there’s one area where the OnePlus Ace 6 appears to be significantly downgraded, and that’s the camera. The Ace 6 ditches the 2x telephoto from the Ace 5 or OnePlus 13R, while maintaining the same 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide angle cameras the series has relied on since the 12R.

While the OnePlus 13R’s most considerable charm is its $599 price tag, we’d have to wait and see whether that is replicated once again for the 15R as well.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also teasing a “New Watch” to launch alongside the 15R. We currently only have an outline (no silhouettes). However, the round crown button strikingly reminds us of the OPPO Watch S, which was also launched in China last month. This new watch could, therefore, be another rebrand.

OPPO OPPO Watch S

It features a design similar to the OnePlus Watch 3 and boasts tall claims of battery life — specifically, a 10-day backup. The extended backup stems from the fact that the Watch S uses a custom OS instead of Google’s Wear OS platform, which may be due to OnePlus’ current struggles with updating its existing watches to the latest Wear OS version.

Although there are no details about the launch on the teaser pages, OnePlus India recently told Android Authority that the 15R is slated to arrive “before the end of the year,” and we expect the new watch to tag along. Notably, OnePlus’s US site does not mention these new launches, so we may experience a delay here, given the current hold-up in the OnePlus 15’s launch.

