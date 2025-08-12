OnePlus 15's SuperBlack could be the blackest black color we've seen on a phone

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming OnePlus 15 may feature a brand new design, including a “black hole”-inspired aesthetic featuring the SuperBlack color and a new camera island design.

The phone is rumored to come with a 6.78-inch flat LIPO display with a 1.5K resolution and symmetrically thin bezels.

Other leaks suggest the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP triple camera, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Once the Pixel 10 series launches, we’re practically done with this generation of top-tier Android phones, and the OnePlus 13 manages to stay near the top despite launching early in the year (late 2024, if you count the China launch). The next flagship from the company will likely be called the OnePlus 15 and not the OnePlus 14 (as Chinese culture regards the number “4” as unlucky). We’ve heard a few things about the phone already, and now, new leaks suggest that OnePlus could focus on upgrading the phone’s look with a SuperBlack color.

Noted leaker Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the OnePlus 15’s highlights are expected to be its rear camera design and body design. According to the leaker, the OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch flat LIPO display with equal bezels. The company will also focus on the phone’s CMF, and the engineering prototypes so far have used new materials. However, it remains to be seen which CMF prototype actually graduates into the final retail phone.

Comments from other Weibo users under the main post suggest that the OnePlus 15 will sport BOE’s currently-unreleased X3 display technology, which would be an upgrade from BOE’s X2 display found on the OnePlus 13. However, this claim does not come from Digital Chat Station, so we’re not betting on it.

Separately, leaker Smart Pikachu on Weibo mentions that the OnePlus 15 could feature a 1.5K resolution flat screen. The Plus Key is also said to have been upgraded, though the leaker doesn’t share how it has been upgraded. The screen quality is said to be excellent, especially with regard to brightness and “detail,” with the reduced power consumption being the cherry on top.

The leaker also comments on the OnePlus 15’s body, once again mentioning the “black hole”-inspired aesthetic. A previous leak from Digital Chat Station referred to this CMF option as a “SuperBlack” color option with a very high light absorption rate.

Other leaks in the past have suggested that the OnePlus 15 will come with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP triple camera setup with a large sensor primary camera and a periscope zoom camera, and a 7,000mAh battery in China at least (though you can expect slightly smaller batteries in other regions to comply with international shipping regulations).

The OnePlus 15 is widely expected to launch in China in Q4 2025, and we expect a global release in late Q4 2025 or sometime in Q1 2026, following previous launch schedules.

