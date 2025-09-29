This OnePlus 15 colorway is launching globally with an impressive 'ceramic coating' finish

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 15 will be globally available in a dune-colored “Sand Storm” edition, which utilizes micro-arc oxidation to make the mid-frame harder than aluminum and titanium.

This Sand Storm edition also features a fibre-glass back with a silky texture.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 15. The company has already confirmed the OnePlus 15 name and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and has even officially shown off its design. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will launch globally, and we’ll get it in the unique “Sand Storm” design.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 15 will launch in this dune-colored “Sand Storm” edition, becoming the first smartphone in the industry to feature “aerospace-grade” Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) on the phone’s mid-frame and camera island.

Micro-arc oxidation, also known as Plasma Electrolytic Oxidation, is an electrochemical surface treatment process. It is similar to anodizing, but it modifies the structure of the oxide layer to potentially make it harder.

OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 15’s Sand Storm edition uses a high-voltage plasma process to add a “ceramic” coating directly to the metal frame. This makes the frame 3.4 times harder than aluminum and 1.3 times harder than titanium. The company didn’t mention the base metal used — it’s likely still aluminum, not titanium. This Sand Storm edition also features a fibre-glass back with a silky texture.

It’s possible that the Sand Storm edition could be a special edition, and other OnePlus 15 color variants may use a different CMF process, resulting in a different in-hand feel. The design is confirmed, though, giving off major OnePlus 13s vibes, which isn’t a bad choice at all.

The company has promised to reveal more details closer to the launch, which is expected to take place on October 27, 2025, in China. If you’re curious about the upcoming flagship, you can already check out this OnePlus 15 gaming review, published before the phone launched anywhere in the world.

