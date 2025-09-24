The vibe is off: OnePlus 15 may feel less premium with haptic downgrade

TL;DR A leak suggests that the OnePlus 15 may have a downgraded haptic motor.

The phone will reportedly have an AAC ESA1016 (560mm²) motor.

For comparison, the haptic motor on the OnePlus 13 is an AAC CSA+0916 Turbo (602mm²).

The pieces of the OnePlus 15 puzzle are slowly coming together, leak after leak. Based on the information we have so far, it looks like the Android flagship will come with at least a few compromises. Adding to that list of compromises is a new leak related to the haptic motor.

According to a leak from OnePlus Club, the OnePlus 15 will feature a downgraded haptic motor. The haptic motor in this handset will reportedly be an AAC ESA1016 (560mm²). For comparison, the OnePlus 13 has an AAC CSA+0916 Turbo (602mm²) haptic motor. It’s not a huge downgrade, but a downgrade is still a downgrade.

A phone that doesn’t vibrate quite as well as its predecessor usually wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but it’s part of a troubling trend we’re starting to see with the OnePlus 15. This follows an earlier leak that suggests the device will have a new periscope telephoto lens, but that lens will have a downgraded aperture, going from the OnePlus 13’s f/2.6 to a narrower f/2.8. It’s also rumored that the display will measure 6.78 inches and will come with a 1.5K resolution. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch 2K display.

With these compromises starting to pile up, it’s sounding like the OnePlus 15 could have trouble living up to lofty expectations. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

