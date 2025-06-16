OnePlus 15 leak teases big changes, and not everyone's going to be happy

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The OnePlus 13 ticks all the right boxes for a top-tier Android phone, and it’s natural to expect the company to keep up the theme with its successor. The next flagship from the company will likely be called the OnePlus 15 and not the OnePlus 14 (as Chinese culture regards the number “4” as unlucky). Irrespective of the name, we expect a banger, and new leaks suggest it very well will be.

Leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo has shared some specifications for the next OnePlus flagship, most likely the OnePlus 15:

As per Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 15 will come with the SM8550, i.e., the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite (possibly called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, unless Qualcomm calls it something else). This aligns with the historical trends of OnePlus flagships, so it’s not surprising.

The leaker’s claim that the OnePlus 15 could get a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution flat LIPO display is surprising. The OnePlus 13 comes with a larger 6.82-inch QHD+/2K display that is almost flat but with quad-curved edges (instead of the more pronounced curved edges on the older OnePlus 12), while the OnePlus 13R has a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K display.

If this leak from the reliable leaker is correct, the OnePlus 15’s display could be similar to the OnePlus 13R’s flat display. That’s not a bad change despite the downgrade on paper, as the 13R also has a very good and practical display. The bezels on the upcoming device are also said to be very thin.

OnePlus 13's curved display OnePlus 13R's flat display

Further, the engineering test device does not have a circular camera island. The shape is unknown, but since this is a test device, the shape of the camera island on the finalized retail units could differ. The leak also reiterates that the phone will come with a 50MP triple camera setup with a large sensor primary camera and a periscope zoom camera.

The final part of the leak suggests that the OnePlus 15 could have the company’s own “image brand.” This brings into question the company’s collaboration with Hasselblad, but it’s too early to judge whether this will pan out or not.

OnePlus has been collaborating with Hasselblad since the OnePlus 9 series in 2021. Even the OnePlus 13 features Hasselblad-branded cameras, and we’ve seen the results of the collaboration over the years with improved color calibration and better portrait mode on these co-branded OnePlus flagships. So if the company does part ways with Hasselblad, it has successfully reaped the benefits of the collaboration on existing devices.

To sum up this OnePlus 15 leak, the processor will get an upgrade, the design language could change, the display could be downgraded from overkill to practical, and the camera could get an upgrade, but without a branding partner. All in all, there seem to be plenty of changes planned for the OnePlus 15 that could set it far apart from the OnePlus 13.

