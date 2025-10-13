OnePlus wants you to believe that the OnePlus 15's display is all upgrade, no downgrade

TL;DR OnePlus 15 is launching soon, and the brand is teasing improvements coming to its display.

The OnePlus 15’s display is officially confirmed to be brighter and features smaller bezels.

OnePlus is also using a dedicated chip from OPPO to ensure fast performance of the 165Hz display.

The OnePlus 15 is arriving soon as one of the earliest truly global smartphones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. While its global launch is rumored to precede the OnePlus 13’s availability timeline, the phone will actually be released first in its home country, China, where the company has been dropping teasers for the phone one after another.

One of the biggest upgrades on the OnePlus 15 is the new 165Hz display, which the brand has already confirmed. Its prowess and improvements to high-intensity gameplay have also been vouched for in a pre-launch gaming review. Now, OnePlus is revealing more details about the display in a series of Weibo posts. For starters, the display is again made by BOE, which has been supplying displays since the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus claims the new 165Hz display features leaner-than-ever bezels measuring 1.15mm on all four sides, which are even smaller than those on the OnePlus 13T (rebadged as the OnePlus 13S).

OnePlus Weibo

The company also claimed more upgrades coming to the display, including a reasonable increase in brightness over the previous flagship. The OnePlus 13 had a 1,600 nits brightness in high brightness mode (HBM), and the upcoming flagship gets a 13% boost over that. That means, the new display gets as bright as 1,800 nits when measured as a whole — though peak brightness, which is measured at the pixel level, has not been revealed yet. OnePlus also says the display now consumes 10% less power and has a 30% longer lifespan.

To improve the display’s overall performance, OnePlus is deploying a dedicated co-processor to offload some display processing. While older phones, including the OnePlus 12, have relied on similar chips from Pixelworks, OnePlus is now leaning on its parent company OPPO for an in-house replacement. The OnePlus 15 features OPPO’s “Display P3” processor for faster frame rendering. Besides generating frames at an adequately high rate (the display must be refreshed every 6 milliseconds), the chip also ensures accurate color reproduction and steady brightness.

The displays also maintain a low brightness of 1 nit, which is half that of the OnePlus 13. On paper, it doesn’t appear to be a significant difference, but it could make a major difference for those who tend to use the phone in the dark.

However, while highlighting the advancements, OnePlus hasn’t emphasized the expected display downgrades. The OnePlus 15’s display, which scores improvements elsewhere, is expected to have a lower resolution of 1.5K. Meanwhile, the display is expected to be slightly smaller, measuring 6.78 inches.

However, those eager to learn will receive a confirmation tomorrow, i.e., on October 14, when OnePlus and BOE will jointly launch the new display in China. As for the

