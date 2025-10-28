Survey reveals what users feel about OnePlus 15's display downgrade

OnePlus

The OnePlus 15 was launched in China yesterday, and one of its key selling points is a 165Hz OLED screen. However, this display has a 1.5K resolution compared to QHD+ screens on previous phones.

OnePlus claimed last week that it downgraded the display’s resolution as it’s not possible to run a QHD+ screen at 165Hz. The company also claimed that this display was more expensive than the OnePlus 13’s screen. I posted a poll last week, asking for your thoughts on the OnePlus 15’s downgraded display resolution. Here’s how you answered it.

What do you think of the OnePlus 15’s resolution downgrade? Our survey garnered almost 2,100 votes, and 45.1% of respondents said they were happy with this resolution downgrade if the OnePlus 15 still had a great display in general. That’s fair, as there’s more to a high-quality screen than resolution. Other factors, like brightness and pixel arrangement, can influence the quality of a smartphone screen. We’ve also seen phones with anti-glare protection in recent years, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Meanwhile, 27.7% of polled readers said they didn’t care for QHD+ screens in the first place. This is an understandable stance, as some people might not be able to see the difference between QHD+ and 1.5K resolutions on a smartphone-sized display. Heck, it’s not uncommon to hear people saying they can’t tell the difference between QHD+ and FHD+ resolutions on their phones.

User montisaquadeis made their thoughts clear on this display debate: I tend to run my Phones at FHD+ regardless personally so yeah higher then that on a phone is just useless for me personally. A tablet on the other hand works quite well with a 2560×1600 res for me Finally, 27.2% of surveyed readers said they thought the decision to downgrade the OnePlus 15’s display resolution was “disappointing.” I can understand if OnePlus fans in particular are annoyed with this change. With the exception of the OnePlus 10T, all OnePlus phones since the OnePlus 10 Pro have offered a QHD+ screen. In fact, all of the brand’s Pro phones have offered QHD+ displays.

User hikari.no.mikem echoed this sentiment: Decreased screen resolution. Why? Who asked for this? There is a difference between 2K and 1.5K one can see with their eyes. But difference between 120Hz and 165Hz is much less pronounced. In any event, just over 70% of respondents said they either didn’t care for QHD+ screens or were fine with this change as long as the display still looked great.

