OnePlus 13T stars in first official video that leaves nothing to the imagination

TL;DR OnePlus has released official images and a detailed teaser video for the upcoming OnePlus 13T.

The compact flagship is shaping up to be quite an appealing device thanks to its small size, large battery, and other powerful specs.

OPPO, OnePlus’ parent company, has also listed the OnePlus 13T on its website, confirming its colorways.

The OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be a very attractive compact flagship, and thanks to an official teaser video (see below) released by the company, we now have a full look at the device.

The video showcases the phone from every angle, offering a detailed first glimpse. OPPO, OnePlus’ parent company, has also listed the OnePlus 13T on its website, confirming it will be available in three color options: Powder (a soft pink), Morning Mist Gray, and Cloud Ink Black.

So, what makes the OnePlus 13T stand out? For starters, its design takes a noticeable shift toward a more squared-off aesthetic reminiscent of recent iPhones and even the Pixel 9 series. OnePlus is also replacing its iconic alert slider with a new multi-function shortcut button. This button will retain the ability to switch between silent, vibrate, and ring modes, but will also support custom actions to help streamline various tasks. The teaser video provides a clear look at this new addition.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display, a battery capacity of at least 6,000mAh, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a dedicated “Esports Wi-Fi Chip G1.” It will also sport a dual rear camera setup, support bypass charging, and more. All in all, the OnePlus 13T looks like a compelling package.

The big question now is whether OnePlus plans to launch the 13T in the US. Its China launch is scheduled for April 24, but with ongoing tariff concerns and the recent unannounced price hike of the OnePlus Watch 3, the company might opt out of a US release if it doesn’t see a strong enough value proposition. Only time will tell.