OnePlus 13T swaps the iconic Alert Slider for this new shortcut key

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 13T will feature a customizable shortcut key instead of the iconic Alert Slider.

The new button will still control sound modes, but will also support custom functions.

OnePlus has also hinted at a mysterious “interesting” feature for the new key

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 13T will not feature the brand’s signature alert slider, marking a notable shift in its design philosophy. Instead of the switch, the company is introducing a new “shortcut key” that promises more customization.

The news comes from OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis, who revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a new physical button capable of switching between silent, vibration, and ringing modes. Posting the below image of the shortcut key, he added that it will also support customizable functions for streamlining various operations. He also teased that a “very interesting” feature tied to the button will be revealed later.

Li Jie Louis/Weibo

This development corroborates earlier claims by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, who suggested that both OnePlus and OPPO plan on dropping the popular Alert Slider in favor of a more versatile button. That prediction has now proven true, at least for the upcoming OnePlus 13T.

The removal of the Alert Slider may surprise longtime fans. It has been one of the brand’s most beloved features since its debut, offering a quick and user-friendly way of managing sound profiles. The switch was often compared favorably to Apple’s now-defunct mute toggle and stood out in the Android world, prompting even OPPO to also adopt it on its premium phones.

What do you think of OnePlus potentially dropping the alert slider? 1208 votes I think it's a stupid move 71 % I never used the slider so I'm okay with this 6 % I'm fine with the remappable key 23 %

While some users might not be too happy about the change, OnePlus seems to be positioning the new button as a step forward. Given the explosion of AI features on phones, it’s possible that the shortcut key could also have some AI capabilities, like the “Essential key” on the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro.

We expect to hear more details about OnePlus’ new shortcut key before the OnePlus 13T’s official launch. It also remains to be seen if OnePlus will drop the Alert Slider from its future flagship phones. Although, you can say that the writing is on the wall.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.